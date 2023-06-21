ClinicalTrials.gov Gets a Modernized Look for an Improved User Experience

The National Library of Medicine (NLM) is pleased to announce the launch of the modernized ClinicalTrials.gov. on an updated platform that will accommodate growth and enhance efficiency. Informed by user feedback, the modernized website includes an updated look and feel that improves functionality for searching, viewing, and downloading information about clinical trials. The new look includes simple web components that improve navigation and make important information easier to find.
