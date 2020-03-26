close
ASIAN (E)

CK Life is poised to distribute test kits to help Hong Kong speed up coronavirus diagnosis as Covid-19 pandemic continues spreading

e6169842-6f4a-11ea-b0ed-5e14cf8eb9e1_image_hires_201624.JPG




CK Life Sciences International Holdings, the pharmaceutical unit of one of Hong Kong’s largest conglomerates, said it is introducing test kits to help the city’s hospitals and laboratories speed up their diagnosis of coronavirus infections.The unit of CK Hutchison has the global distribution license of a test kit developed by Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research and the city state’s Tan Tock Seng Hospital, according to a press statement. The test kit, which can deliver a…



