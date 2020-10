CivicPlus is pleased to announce the 2020 Small Town America Civic Volunteer Award program winners. The initiative aims to shine a spotlight on the growing need for local engagement in critical civic…

(PRWeb October 18, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/civicplus_donates_over_1_million_to_recognize_local_heroes_winners_to_receive_a_new_municipal_website_with_volunteer_subsite/prweb17479143.htm





Source link