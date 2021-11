UncommonX Helped Enable the Recovery of Essential City Services for the City of Gary within 72 Hours; City of Gary Signs Long-term Managed Security Services Contract with UncommonX

(PRWeb November 10, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/city_of_gary_names_uncommonx_cybersecurity_lead_after_ransomware_attack_recovery/prweb18324130.htm





Source link