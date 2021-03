CimTrak Recognized as Best Compliance Solution Software Gold Award while Cimcor, Inc. receives a Silver Award for Best Cybersecurity Team of the Year in 2021 award categories.

(PRWeb March 24, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/cimcor_wins_cybersecurity_excellence_awards_for_best_compliance_solution_and_best_cybersecurity_team_of_2021/prweb17816537.htm





