CIMC Enric and Hexagon Purus establish hydrogen JVs, localizing world-class Type 4 hydrogen cylinders in China

SHENZHEN, China, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — CIMC Enric Holdings Limited ("CIMC Enric" or "the Company", SEHK stock code: 3899.HK), announced that CIMC Hydrogen Energy, a wholly-owned su…