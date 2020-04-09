Ciara Shows Off Her Braiding Skills On Sienna & Future Jr’s Hair





If Ciara hadn’t found success with her music career, she probably would have several hair salons in the Atlanta area.

The “Level Up” singer is doing just fine amid stay at home orders and tending her children’s hair like a professional. Ci Ci showed off her skills in a photo of baby Future and princess Sienna’s braided do.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“I used to want to own Hair Salons when I was younger. It’s fair to say doing hair is still one of my passions. Mommy’s Braids,” she captioned the adorable sibling portrait using the hashtag “braids.”

According to salon owner Tierra Milton, of She & Her Studio, braids are the most requested hair style right now, which is why you can see many celeb women rocking plaits or knotless braids.

READ ALSO: Russell Wilson, Ciara Donating 1 Million Meals

Not everyone is as skilled in the braiding department, which is why stylist Niani Barracks launched an online class “A Safe Space For Black Girls That Never Learned How To Braid,” designed to help take the shame away from Black women who want to learn how to braid.

Between Ayesha Curry’s at-home baby salon and Ciara’s skills, they could open up a lucrative kiddie salon business! (Once the quarantine is over that is).

[ione_media_gallery id=”774977″ overlay=”true”]

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE





Source link