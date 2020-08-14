Ciara Shares The Music Video For “Rooted”, Shot Just 2 Days Before Delivering Baby Win [Video]





Ciara just shared the music video for her latest track, “Rooted” featuring Ester Dean–and if the video wasn’t amazing enough on it’s own, the singer also revealed that she filmed it just two days before she gave birth.

In the visual, directed by Annie Bercy, we are shown clips of Ciara singing and dancing, which are placed in between shots of Black hair, footage of young Black people dancing, and some sacred moments from the recent George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests.

Just like much of the music being released today, the song is especially prevalent in today’s climate, with demonstrations against police brutality and systemic racism still taking place across the country. As mentioned up above, the visual was shot just before Ciara gave birth to her third child—and her second child with husband Russell Wilson–Win Harrison Wilson.

“I am blessed to be able to carry seeds of new life into this world,” Ciara said about the video in a press release. “The foundation of love for my family and the pride for my culture has made me feel rooted in my life, and nothing can knock me down. I am also reminded through my trials and triumphs, everything I need to survive and thrive is rooted in me. Gender nor color of your skin can limit how far you will go in life.”

