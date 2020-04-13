Christopher Mike-Bidtah aka Def-I in our Spotlight Interview (Hip Hop)







Welcome to Indigenous in Music! This week Larry welcomes from Albuquerque, New Mexico. We have in the house Hip Hop artist, writer and entrepreneur, Mr. Christopher Mike-Bidtah aka Def-I,” he has a new album “Deserted Oceans.” Listen on

Music from Def-i, Ariano, Ami Kim, Blue Flamez, Brandis Knudsen, Orishas, Yomil y El Dany, Elastic Bond, Joey Stylez, Carsen Gray, Tchutchu, XenOart, Centavrvs, Artson, Ana Tijoux, Bomba Estereo, Locos Por Juana, XAXO Nortec Collective, Stoik, Aleah Belle, QVLN, John Mcleod, Conrad Bigknife nehiyawak, Crystal Shawanda, Freightrain, Shon Denay, Dawn Avery, Centavrvs, Bluedog, The Spiritual Warriors, B-Side Players, Khu.eex, Justinsayne N8V, Cody Coyote, DDAT and much much more.

