Christmas lights, tangled in US-China trade war, show Vietnam’s struggle







In living rooms across the US and the world, Christmas lights this year tell a complicated trade-war tale that stretches all the way to Vietnam.For many years the holiday lights were produced almost solely in China, but increased US tariffs on Chinese goods pushed many buyers to source the goods elsewhere.One country that has come out a clear winner is Vietnam: seaborne shipments of Christmas lights from Vietnam to the US more than doubled in the first 10 months of the year from the same period…







Source link