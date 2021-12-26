Christmas Day intruder at Queen Elizabeth’s residence was armed with crossbow

A man armed with a crossbow who was arrested after attempting to break into Windsor Castle where Queen Elizabeth was celebrating Christmas is being held under the Mental Health Act, London’s police said on Sunday.The police said the 19-year-old from Southampton in southern England was stopped within moments of him entering the grounds of the castle on Christmas morning and did not break into any buildings.“The man was taken into custody and has undergone a mental health assessment – he has…
