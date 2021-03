Christie delivers stunning water screen projections at the picturesque…





The nighttime spectacular features an advanced lighting system comprising lasers, interactive water screen projections and a dancing fountain spanning 100 meters in length.

(PRWeb March 01, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/christie_delivers_stunning_water_screen_projections_at_the_picturesque_dam_sen_park_in_vietnam/prweb17760651.htm





Source link