Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrate their daughter’s 6th birthday at Disneyland







Today is an important day in the family of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen – daughter Luna turned six years old! The little girl dressed up in a Jasmine costume to have fun at Disneyland on such a solemn day.

John Legend, 43, and Chrissy Teigen, 36, took their children to Disneyland on Thursday, April 14, to celebrate their daughter Luna’s sixth birthday. The whole family, including 3-year-old son Miles, posed for photos in the park in front of the Minnie Mouse and Cinderella castle. John, Chrissy, and the kids had such big smiles on their faces in The Happiest Place on Earth.

Little Luna dressed up for her birthday. She looked adorable in a Princess Jasmine costume that included a pair of pumps and a crown that matched her dress. Miles, who looked exactly like his father, was wearing a long-sleeved T-shirt and shorts. John and Chrissy also got into the spirit of Disneyland with their colorful clothes. The singer-songwriter wore a bright floral short-sleeved shirt and black pants, while the cookbook author opted for a yellow crop top and matching sweatpants. Chrissy also wore pink mouse ears on her head.

The family of four was also photographed on the Small World boat. The kids sat between John and Chrissy for a magical entertainment experience. Luna was enjoying her lollipop while pointing at something nearby inside the attraction. Her parents and younger brother also looked at each other.

On Luna’s birthday, John shared a congratulatory post to his daughter via Instagram. In addition, he posted some adorable photos of the moon along with a cute message.

“I can’t believe she’s already 6. I’m very biased, but she’s sooooo wonderful, and I’m proud to be her father. Happy birthday, Luna Simone!” – wrote the singer and performer of the hit “All of Me.”







Source link