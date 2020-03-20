close
Chinese web vigilantes name and shame people for breaking coronavirus quarantine

Chinese people have been naming and shaming their compatriots online for refusing to follow self-isolation or quarantine rules during the Covid-19 outbreak.The naming and shaming has so far netted several victims including an Chinese-Australian woman who was ordered to leave the country by the Beijing city authorities for going out for a run while under quarantine.The mass explosion of infections around the world has driven thousands of overseas Chinese to return to China, where the contagion…



