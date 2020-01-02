close
ASIANS (ET)

Chinese University to spend HK$70 million to fix campus facilities and repair its buses damaged during vandalism by radical protesters in November 2019

Chinese University plans to fork out HK$70 million (US$9 million) to fix campus facilities and repair its buses that were severely damaged during vandalism by radical anti-government protesters in November last year.The university in Sha Tin was one of the campuses that suffered the most damage when radicals entered at least six publicly-funded universities – including Polytechnic University (PolyU) and City University (CityU) – during protests that month.The PolyU campus in Hung Hom, the scene…



