Chinese tradition and business meet as incense makers prepare for Lunar New Year







Dozens of workers toiled through the night to coat thin lengths of bamboo in herbs, spices and richly coloured powders to create incense sticks that were spread out under the morning sun to dry.It is an important time of year for the villagers of Yongchun county, a mountainous area of southeastern Fujian province that supplies much of the world’s incense.The clock is ticking with the approach of the Lunar New Year this month, when countless Chinese will pray and burn incense at temples and in…







Source link