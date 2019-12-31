close
Chinese tourists ignore bumpy economy for Lunar New Year travel plans

Chinese tourists will continue to power a global travel boom for the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday in January, despite a slowing economy, according to a report published by one of China’s largest online travel platforms.Tourists from the mainland are expected to make 450 million trips – domestic and abroad – for the Lunar New Year holiday between January 24 and 30, online news platform Thepaper.cn reported, quoting LY.com, which said the top three overseas choices for Chinese holidaymakers…



