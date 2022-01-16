Chinese state TV airs security chief’s confession to taking bribes and forming ‘political clique’





A former senior Chinese security official has given a televised confession in which he admitted taking bribes and cultivating a “political clique”.The admission by Sun Lijun, a former public security vice-minister, featured in the first episode of a five-part documentary on corruption aired on Saturday by the state broadcaster China Central Television.China’s corruption busters signal they plan to make bribe givers payThe programme said Sun and his faction, including senior city and law…







