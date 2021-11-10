close
ASIANS (ET)

Chinese scientists strike early gold in race to nuclear fusion power

ASIANS (ET) by comredg on add comment 15 views
no thumb



At a Shanghai facility the size of a soccer field, Chinese scientists are firing powerful laser beam pulses at a tiny pair of gold cones in a bid to replicate the nuclear fusion process at the heart of the sun.The cones, as small as pencil tips, have narrow ends which face each other and emit a plasma of hydrogen. When the two hot gas streams collide at precisely the right time and place, and in the right manner, they trigger a fusion reaction – the process which ultimately could provide a…



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response