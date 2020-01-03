Chinese scientists develop portable quantum satellite communication device







Chinese scientists have developed a quantum satellite ground station that is not only capable of sending ultra-secure messages anywhere in the world but also fits inside a family car.The mobile device, developed by the Jinan Academy of Quantum Technology, weighs about 80kg (176lbs). With the addition of a 28cm (11 inch) telescope, it can connect to the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ quantum satellite known as Mozi, and receive encryption keys in the form of entangled light particles.Unlike…







Source link