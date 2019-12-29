Chinese restaurant chain Jiumaojiu unveils IPO, sets to be first of 2020 listings in Hong Kong







Chinese restaurant chain operator Jiumaojiu International Holdings is planning to be the first of new stock listings in Hong Kong in 2020 as the group seeks to ride a consumption boom.The company is seeking to raise HK$2.2 billion (US$282 million) from the sale of 333.4 million shares at HK$5.50 to HK$6.60 per share, subject to final pricing, in its Hong Kong stock exchange listing plan, it said in a media briefing on Sunday.The announcement is an early boost for the local exchange, which…







