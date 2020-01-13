Chinese police kill kidnapper, free hostages in Inner Mongolia attack







Police in northern China shot and killed a man who held three people hostage using a home-made gun and explosive devices, authorities said on Monday.The incident took place in Hohhot, capital of Inner Mongolia autonomous region, on Sunday at about 11am. The suspect, surnamed Zhou, had fired the gun as a threat, Hohhot police said on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like platform.That evening, officers “decisively shot and killed the suspect” before removing the explosive devices from the hostages. The…







Source link