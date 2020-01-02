Chinese mobile users now spend over 6 hours every day online – that’s almost 2 full days a week







Chinese mobile users are spending more time than ever online on their devices, according to a report published by research firm QuestMobile on Thursday.From the beginning of 2019 to the end of last November, each user spent an average of 6.2 hours of day – or 1.8 full days a week – online on mobile devices, 11.3 per cent more than the same period last year, data from QuestMobile showed. The average number of apps they used per month also increased from 21.3 in 2018 to 23.6 in 2019, according to…







