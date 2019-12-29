Chinese doctor’s murder overshadows new law to improve public health care







China’s legislature has passed a law designed to improve the country’s basic health care services amid an ongoing public outcry over the murder of a doctor.The fatal stabbing was the latest in a string of attacks on medical staff by angry patients and their relatives, with tensions being fuelled by a lack of resources and limited services at many medical facilities.In the latest incident, the doctor Yang Wen was stabbed in the neck on Christmas Eve following a row with the relatives of a 95…







Source link