close
ASIANS (ET)

Chinese doctor’s murder overshadows new law to improve public health care

ASIANS (ET) by admin on add comment 9 views
no thumb




China’s legislature has passed a law designed to improve the country’s basic health care services amid an ongoing public outcry over the murder of a doctor.The fatal stabbing was the latest in a string of attacks on medical staff by angry patients and their relatives, with tensions being fuelled by a lack of resources and limited services at many medical facilities.In the latest incident, the doctor Yang Wen was stabbed in the neck on Christmas Eve following a row with the relatives of a 95…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response