close
ASIAN (E)

Chinese community offers US$28 reward for killing ‘stray’ dogs

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 14 views
6a7bd494-6690-11ea-8e9f-2d196083a37c_image_hires_193032.JPG




People living in a southern China community were up in arms last week after their neighbourhood management office offered cash rewards for slaughtering “stray” dogs, according to an online news report.The gruesome incentive was included in a notice issued to residents of the Wanjiang Community in Dongguan, Guangdong province, in response to complaints about irresponsible dog owners, Kankanews.com reported.While the document dealt mostly with issues such as the need for owners to have a licence…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response