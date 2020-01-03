Chinese childcare blogger apologises for ‘home alone’ punishment







A popular Chinese childcare blogger has apologised for leaving her six-year-old daughter alone at home to punish her while the rest of the family visited an amusement park.Zou Yue, also known as Zhou Yueyue, said she had wanted to teach her daughter a lesson about finishing her homework on time, but apologised to her 1.5 million Weibo followers after her “tiger mother” style of parenting triggered a public outcry.The cartoonist and mother of three, who is based in the southern city of Guangzhou…







