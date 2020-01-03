Chinese chemist who broke woman’s ribs during CPR cleared of liability







The owner of a pharmacy in northeast China who was sued by an elderly woman on whom he performed CPR after she collapsed in his shop has been cleared of any liability for breaking her ribs in the process, local media reported on Friday.The woman, who was not named, was seeking compensation after being left with 12 broken ribs as a result of the procedure, according to online news outlet Thepaper.cn.Sun Xiangbo, who is a licensed village doctor, was working in his shop in Shenyang’s Kangping…







Source link