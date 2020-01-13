Chinese blogger fans flames of controversy by blaming ‘lazy and unpatriotic’ Australians for bush fires







A viral blog that attacked Australia’s failure to stop the months-long bush fires and implied Chinese firefighters were braver and more patriotic has stirred a vigorous online debate.The WeChat post contrasted the situation in Australia with China’s largest-ever wildfire, which lasted just under a month in 1987, and quickly racked up more than 23 million views after it was published.The piece attracted more than 100,000 likes and multiple patriotic comments praising the country’s firefighters,…







