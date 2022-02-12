Chinese bitcoin miner exodus faces hurdles as equipment remains stuck from shipment delays, tariffs and legal quagmire

A massive exodus of bitcoin mining equipment from China is facing hurdles as millions of machines remain stuck over complex relocation procedures, according to lawyers handling such cases.The country’s cryptocurrency mining industry continues to deal with delays in getting their operations up and running again since the government started clamping down on related activities last May. The bitcoin mining crackdown has already pushed much of this activity offshore, but large mining operations are…
Source link
- Home
- BUSINESS
- ENTERTAINMENT
- HEALTH
- POLITICAL
- TECHNOLOGY
- VIDEO NEWS
- ETHNIC