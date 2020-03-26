Chinese academic at Japan university detained by China for spying







China said on Thursday it had detained a prominent Chinese scholar at a Japanese university who went missing last year for suspected espionage.“The facts of the case are clear and the evidence is conclusive,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said during a regular press briefing, stressing that Yuan Keqing, a professor of East Asian political history at the Hokkaido University of Education, is a Chinese citizen.Details of the alleged espionage were not disclosed, but Geng said Yuan had…







