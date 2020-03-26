close
ASIAN (E)

Chinese academic at Japan university detained by China for spying

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 30 views
a1604ad4-6f51-11ea-b0ed-5e14cf8eb9e1_image_hires_191031.jpg




China said on Thursday it had detained a prominent Chinese scholar at a Japanese university who went missing last year for suspected espionage.“The facts of the case are clear and the evidence is conclusive,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said during a regular press briefing, stressing that Yuan Keqing, a professor of East Asian political history at the Hokkaido University of Education, is a Chinese citizen.Details of the alleged espionage were not disclosed, but Geng said Yuan had…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response