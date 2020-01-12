China’s truck drivers see dead end ahead amid rising costs and new toll system







Dirty, lonely and exhausted from driving hundreds of kilometres at a time on only a few hours of sleep, Wang Ping is one of China’s army of 30 million truck drivers working long hours for low pay.Ping, who is in his early 40s, has just finished a gruelling 36-hour, 2,500km journey from the central Chinese province of Hubei to the Pearl River Delta in his 49-tonne truck. After a few days’ rest, he’ll climb back behind the wheel and do it all over again – a round trip he grinds out about four…







