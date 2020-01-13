China’s sovereign digital currency plan in doubt with concerns raised about wider application

Doubts over the application and usage of digital currencies in China have cast a shadow over Beijing’s plan to start a groundbreaking sovereign digital currency, suggesting the official launch could be much later than expected.The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) was among the first major central banks to study a sovereign digital currency, with its affiliated digital currency institute having stepped up rhetoric about its “digital currency electronic payment” scheme after Facebook unveiled a plan…
Source link
- Home
- BUSINESS
- ENTERTAINMENT
- HEALTH
- POLITICAL
- TECHNOLOGY
- VIDEO NEWS
- ETHNIC