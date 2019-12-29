close
China’s scientists aren’t shy about promoting their work any more

Miriding Mutailipu is a crystal scientist from Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Raised in Lop county, one of the poorest neighbourhoods in Hotan prefecture, he grew up in a part of China known for thousands of years as a source of precious stones.As an undergraduate chemistry student, Mutailipu worked at a supermarket to help support his family while he created crystals in a laboratory, state media said.In July, by the time the 28-year-old received a doctorate from Xinjiang Technical Institute…



