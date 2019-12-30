China’s Pastor Wang Yi gets nine years in jail for ‘inciting subversion’







Wang Yi, a founding pastor of China’s Early Rain Covenant Church has been sentenced to nine years in jail by a Chinese court, for inciting subversion of state power and other crimes.Wang was detained in December 2018 along with other senior figures in the prominent underground church during overnight raids across various districts of Chengdu, the southwestern city where the church was founded. On Monday the Chengdu Intermediate People’s Court released its judgment, which said the pastor was…







Source link