China’s new solar telescope is for now the biggest in operation







Scientists in southwest China on Tuesday said they had built the world’s second biggest solar telescope, which they say will provide more accurate data and improve forecasting.With a 1.8-metre aperture, the Chinese Large Solar Telescope (CLST) was developed by the Institute of Optics and Electronics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Chengdu, Sichuan province.The United States has the world’s biggest and most powerful telescope, with a 4-metre aperture, but the Daniel K Inouye Solar…







