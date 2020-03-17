China’s new Long March-7A rocket fails first launch







A new type of Chinese rocket failed in its first launch on Monday night, raising questions over the country’s ambitious space missions planned for the rest of the year.The CZ-7A rocket, or Long March-7A, encountered an “abnormality” after taking off at 9.34pm from the Wenchang Satellite Launch Site in Hainan province, state news agency Xinhua reported.The cause of the problem is unknown. Expert investigation and analysis would follow, Xinhua said, without disclosing more details.An unverified…







