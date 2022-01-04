close
China’s lockdowns, consumption concerns see short trips dominate in the new year

While long-distance travel in China remains curtailed by sporadic coronavirus outbreaks and restrictions, local consumption got a boost in the new year as many residents opted to stay put for the long holiday weekend.But away from major urban areas, some popular tourism sites saw a sharp drop-off in domestic visitors.China recorded about 86.19 million travellers from Saturday to Monday – an 18 per cent year-on-year decline, according to the Ministry of Transport.The number of railway passengers…



