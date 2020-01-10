China’s leading nuclear submarine designer Huang Xuhua awarded top science prize







One of China’s leading nuclear submarine scientists has been presented with one of the country’s highest honours for his work on the development of strategic weapons.Huang Xuhua, 93, was one of two people to receive the Highest Science and Technology Award of Year 2019 from Chinese President Xi Jinping at a grand ceremony on Friday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.The prestigious award was Huang’s second in just three months, after he was given a Medal of the Republic in September,…







