China’s industrial profits rebound as optimism over economy’s 2020 prospects grows







Profitability at Chinese industrial enterprises improved significantly in November – the latest figures that have given economists cause for optimism about China’s prospects for next year.Combined profits at industrial enterprises rose 5.4 per cent in November from a year earlier, a sharp rebound from a year-on-year drop of 9.9 per cent in October, according to figures released by China’s National Bureau of Statistics on Friday.Profits at private industrial enterprises surged 14.7 per cent –…







