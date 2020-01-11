China’s high-rise litter problem: struck by dog poo, stuck for justice







The last thing Shanghai man Tony Qian expected while walking with his wife on grassland below the 28-floor residential buildings of their community was to be hit by a falling piece of dog excrement.And yet, as he looked up to see where the foul missile had come from, he saw a tissue fluttering to the ground which, on closer inspection, was stained with the same muck which had struck him on the shoulder.Qian was lucky. There have been numerous reports in recent years of critical injuries and…







