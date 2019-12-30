close
ASIAN (E)

China’s gene-editing Frankenstein jailed for three years in modified baby case

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 28 views
b5072a5e-2ac2-11ea-8334-1a17c6a14ef4_image_hires_134445.jpg




Chinese scientist He Jiankui, who created the world’s first “gene-edited” babies, has been sentenced to three years in prison and fined 3 million yuan (US$430,000).He, along with two others named Zhang Yinli and Tan Jinzhou, was convicted by a Shenzhen court on Monday on charges related to the “illegally carrying out human embryo gene-editing intended for reproduction”, which led to the births of three genetically edited babies, according to state news agency Xinhua.China confirms gene-edited…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response