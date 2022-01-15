close
ASIANS (ET)

China’s fan club crackdown a ‘turning point’ for multibillion-dollar industry prone to fraud, tax avoidance and doxxing

It all started with the milk.In May, Chinese fans of popular boy band talent show Youth With You were given the right to vote for contestants by scanning a QR code printed on the bottle cap of a sponsor’s product.The promotion led to frenzied buying among fans, with local media estimating the number of sales to have topped 270,000 bottles in a matter of days. Milk bottle lids soon began to appear on online marketplaces, with 10 caps selling for 45 yuan (US$7).But when video emerged of people…



