China’s consumption growth surprises analysts, and outlook for exports and property market remains uncertain

China’s economy showed signs of stabilising in October as retail sales and industrial production bounced back from the previous month and beat expectations, but officials and experts are warning of a bleak outlook in the recovery due to pandemic uncertainties and global supply-chain issues.Sporadic outbreaks of Covid-19 have dampened economic momentum, said Sheana Yue, an assistant economist with Capital Economics. As the outbreaks continue, movements will continue to be limited, and…



