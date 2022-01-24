China’s Communist Party expels Bo Xilai protégé in corruption probe aftermath





Xu Ming, a retired food reserves official and a long-time protégé of one of President Xi Jinping’s former rivals, has been expelled from the ruling Communist Party and will face corruption charges.Six months after the announcement of an investigation into Xu, the party’s anti-graft body, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, said on Sunday that it had concluded.The CCDI accused Xu of taking money in return for favours for businesspeople, including his son.Evidence of the crimes had…







Source link