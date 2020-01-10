China’s biggest independent film festival forced to suspend operations indefinitely

China’s largest independent film festival has suspended its operations after the organisers said it was now “impossible” to maintain an “independent spirit”.The China Independent Film Festival (CIFF), which provided a platform for films covering a range of sensitive topics that were not covered by mainstream festivals, released a statement on its official WeChat account on Thursday announcing that it would be suspended indefinitely after 17 years.“We believe it is impossible to locally organise…
