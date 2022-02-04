China’s belt and road plans face new EU, US competition, but ‘space for cooperation’ remains





China is unlikely to be displaced as the main funder of infrastructure projects among belt and road countries even as alternatives like the European Union’s Global Gateway plan come online, analysts say.But after a series of setbacks, Beijing is taking a more discerning view on how it engages with many developing countries.A number of flagship projects along China’s modern-day Silk Road, which seeks to link Asia, Europe and Africa with a network of ports, motorways and railways, have run into…







Source link