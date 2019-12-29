China’s ‘art factory’ Dafen a picture of tough times







For three decades the urban village of Dafen in southern China was a hive of art industry, churning out metres after metres of reproduction oil paintings to adorn walls throughout the country and overseas.The village in the northeastern part of Shenzhen, just over the border from Hong Kong, was an assembly line for copycat masterpieces and the place to go for a knock-off van Gogh Sunflowers or a fake Fan Lijun.But today Dafen is fading as tough economic times at home, plummeting export demand…







