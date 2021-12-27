China’s aircraft carriers will operate in the world’s oceans, ex-colonel says

China is building more vessels than it would need for operations close to its coast, because of its expanding overseas interests, a former Chinese colonel has said.Zhou Bo, a retired People’s Liberation Army (PLA) senior colonel and a former director at the international military cooperation office, also said it was impossible for the country’s aircraft carriers to mainly stay in their home ports.“The aircraft carrier itself is an open sea combat platform,” he was quoted as saying on Sunday by…
