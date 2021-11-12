China will keep escalating military intimidation of Taiwan, experts say





The People’s Liberation Army is expected to show off more new weapons and conduct bigger military exercises targeting Taiwan as Beijing gears up for continued intimidation of the island, military analysts and an insider said.The PLA’s Eastern Theatre Command, the key fighting unit responsible for Taiwan contingencies, on Tuesday declared a joint combat-readiness patrol aimed at Taiwan for the first time, a few hours after several United States lawmakers made an unannounced visit to Taipei.“The…







