close
ASIANS (ET)

China ‘will issue visas’ for US Olympic delegation despite diplomatic boycott

ASIANS (ET) by comredg on add comment 4 views
no thumb



China has agreed to grant visas to 46 US officials for next month’s Winter Olympics in Beijing, and reiterated its call for Washington to stop politicising the event, a source said.The South China Morning Post reported last month that the US government had submitted three-month applications for 18 people for the Games, just weeks after the White House confirmed it would carry out a diplomatic boycott of the event.A source familiar with the situation said that the list had expanded to 46…



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response